Red Bird Fried Chicken

Over here at Redbird, we believe fried chicken is as much a part of life in the South as drinking sweet tea on the front porch and watching college football on Saturdays. Still, we think maybe mass produced fast food chicken has made many of us forget how good homemade fried chicken can be. Especially when its made from a family recipe perfected by a local Louisiana family over the generations.  That's the way we do it at Redbird. You'll love this chicken to pieces.


Redbird Fried Chicken is spiced and marinated just right, and delivers a perfect crunch. It's made to order. No heating lamp mushiness here. And when paired with great sides, Redbird Fried Chicken will make your taste buds do a little chicken dance. Put Redbird on your bucket list. Next time you're hankering for fried chicken with a kick, think Red. Give em' the Redbird.


2023 National Fried

Chicken Festival Winners

Best Fried Chicken


