Red Bird Fried Chicken - Gretna West Bank
REDBIRD FRIED CHICKEN - NEW MENU
BONE-IN
TENDERS
SEAFOOD
NUGGETS
SANDWICHES
LIL' CLUCKERS
Please choose a Jumbo Tenders or Crispy Nuggets Lil' Cluckers Combo. For kid's 12 and under.
FAMILY BOXES
Includes your choice of Bone-Ins, Smokin' Wings - Fried or Jumbo Tenders.
SIDES & SALADS
- Regular Red Bird Red Beans$2.99
- Large Red Bird Red Beans$5.99
- Regular Mac & Cheese Please$3.99
- Large Mac & Cheese Please$6.99
- Regular Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$3.99
- Large Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$6.99
- Regular Cajun Smashed Potatoes$3.99
- Large Cajun Smashed Potatoes$6.99
- Regular Cluckin' Good Coleslaw$2.99
- Large Cluckin' Good Coleslaw$5.99
- Regular Coop Loop Onion Rings$2.99
- Large Coop Loop Onion Rings$5.99
- Regular My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries$2.99
- Large My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries$5.99
- Regular Southern Fried Okra$3.99
- Large Southern Fried Okra$6.99
- Regular Rooster Rolls$3.99
- Large Rooster Rolls$6.99
- Jalapenos$1.99
- Hen House Salad$11.99
- Fried Shrimp Salad$13.99
DESSERT & DRINKS
SAUCES
Please choose Honey Mustard, Asian, Barbeque, Ranch or Tartar sauce.
TAILGATING
Includes your choice of Bone-Ins, Jumbo Tenders, Smokin' Wings - Fried, Crispy Nuggets or Sides.
- 16 Bone-Ins$39.95
- 30 Bone-Ins$59.95
- 50 Bone-Ins$109.95
- 16 Jumbo Tenders$38.95
- 30 Jumbo Tenders$67.95
- 50 Jumbo Tenders$105.95
- 16 Smokin' Wings$32.95
- 30 Smokin' Wings$63.95
- 50 Smokin' Wings$94.95
- 64 Crispy Nuggets$35.95
- 120 Crispy Nuggets$68.95
- 200 Crispy Nuggets$104.95
- 1/2 pan Red Bird Red Beans$25.95
- 1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese Please$29.95
- 1/2 pan Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$29.95
- 1/2 pan Cluckin' Good Coleslaw$25.95
- 1/2 pan Coop Loop Onion Rings$29.95
- 1/2 pan My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries$29.95
CAJUN DAIQUIRIS
Red Bird Fried Chicken Locations and Hours
Red Bird Fried Chicken - Denham Springs
(985) 807-2255
Closed
- Covington
(985) 327-2220
Open now • Closes at 8PM
West Bank
(504) 324-4448
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Red Bird Fried Chicken - Lakeview
(504) 300-8400
Open now • Closes at 8PM