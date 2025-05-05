Red Bird Fried Chicken - Denham Springs
2660 Sac Au Lait Lane, Denham Springs, LA
SPECIALS
BONE-IN
Choose from 1 - 4 pieces of bone in chicken. Order just the chicken or make it a combo. Spicy or mild. Freely substitute between thighs, legs, and wings. Substitute a breast for only a 2$ upcharge.
1 PIECE - BONE IN - JUST CHICKEN$3.99
1 PIECE - BONE IN - MAKE IT A COMBO$8.99
2 PIECE - BONE IN - JUST CHICKEN$5.99
2 PIECE - BONE IN - MAKE IT A COMBO$9.99
3 PIECE - BONE IN - JUST CHICKEN$7.99
3 PIECE - BONE IN - MAKE IT A COMBO$11.99
4 PIECE BONE IN - JUST CHICKEN$9.99
4 PIECE BONE IN - MAKE IT A COMBO$12.99
TENDERS
Choose from 2 - 4 tenders.. Order just the tenders or make it a combo. Spicy or mild.
SEAFOOD
NUGGETS
Choose from 6 - 12 nuggets. Order just the nuggets or make it a combo.
SANDWICHES
Includes your choice of a Signature or Buffalo Sandwich.
LIL' CLUCKERS
Please choose a Jumbo Tenders or Crispy Nuggets Lil' Cluckers Combo. For kid's 12 and under.
FAMILY BOXES
Includes your choice of Bone-Ins, Smokin' Wings - Fried or Jumbo Tenders.
SIDES & SALADS
Regular Red Bird Red Beans$2.99
Large Red Bird Red Beans$5.99
Regular Mac & Cheese Please$3.99
Large Mac & Cheese Please$6.99
Regular Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$3.99
Large Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$6.99
Regular Cajun Smashed Potatoes$3.99
Large Cajun Smashed Potatoes$6.99
Regular Cluckin' Good Coleslaw$2.99
Large Cluckin' Good Coleslaw$5.99
Regular Coop Loop Onion Rings$2.99
Large Coop Loop Onion Rings$5.99
Regular My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries$2.99
Large My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries$5.99
Regular Southern Fried Okra$3.99
Large Southern Fried Okra$6.99
Regular Rooster Rolls$3.99
Large Rooster Rolls$6.99
Jalapenos$1.99
Hen House Salad$11.99
Fried Shrimp Salad$13.99
DESSERT & DRINKS
SAUCES
Please choose Honey Mustard, Asian, Barbeque, Ranch or Tartar sauce.
TAILGATING
Includes your choice of Bone-Ins, Jumbo Tenders, Smokin' Wings - Fried, Crispy Nuggets or Sides.
16 Bone-Ins$39.95
30 Bone-Ins$59.95
50 Bone-Ins$109.95
16 Jumbo Tenders$38.95
30 Jumbo Tenders$67.95
50 Jumbo Tenders$105.95
16 Smokin' Wings$32.95
30 Smokin' Wings$63.95
50 Smokin' Wings$94.95
64 Crispy Nuggets$35.95
120 Crispy Nuggets$68.95
200 Crispy Nuggets$104.95
1/2 pan Red Bird Red Beans$25.95
1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese Please$29.95
1/2 pan Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$29.95
1/2 pan Cluckin' Good Coleslaw$25.95
1/2 pan Coop Loop Onion Rings$29.95
1/2 pan My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries$29.95
Red Bird Fried Chicken Locations and Hours
- Covington
(985) 327-2220
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM
(225) 523-7190
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM
West Bank
(504) 324-4448
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM